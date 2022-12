Not Available

The Independent Film Channel's ensemble mockumentary series follows Rufus Marquez, a naïve young director making his film debut at M.U.F.F. (the Mountain United Film Festival), an over-hyped independent film festival teeming with cell phone-toting posers and self-important studio types. Can his film "The Unreasonable Truth of Butterflies" live up to the hype? Nicolas Wright and James A. Woods star.