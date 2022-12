Not Available

In 2002, Ricky Gervais took part in a charity boxing match against entrepreneur Grant Bovey. Gervais was trained for the three-round contest by famous boxing trainer brothers Frank and Eugene Maloney, at their Fight Factory gymnasium. The fight was televised by the BBC, and Gervais came out on top by a split decision verdict. Gervais later said that the experience was the 'most difficult thing' he had ever done.