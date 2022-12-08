Not Available

Considered by many to be the greatest world title fight ever seen in Britain, Nigel Benn versus the American Gerald McClellan ended in such tragic circumstances it has never been broadcast since. Now, 16 years later, ITV has unlocked its archive to allow the incredible story of that savage night to be told in full. Nigel Benn, a British paratrooper turned world class fighter, faced America’s rising star Gerald McClellan, one of the hardest punchers in boxing history. Their lives – and those of many others involved that night - would be changed forever. A brutal, controversial fight would leave one man mentally scarred, the other seriously injured and the Benn and McClellan camps at war for more than a decade. Featuring fresh allegations, further twists and the emotional reunion of the two fighters after years of bitterness, The Fight of Their Lives is an unforgettable story that stretches far beyond the ropes of the boxing ring.