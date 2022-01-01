Not Available

The Film Review is a 10 minute film related programme shown on BBC News each Friday evening at 17:45. It reviews three new films each week. The programme's expert film critic is usually Mark Kermode, though others do stand in. The programme is part of the BBC News at Five with Huw Edwards which is shown on BBC News and is usually presented by Gavin Esler, Emily Maitlis or Julian Worricker. The programme is usually repeated again later in the evening at 21:45. The programme was re-named The Film Review on 22 March 2013, following BBC News' move to Broadcasting House.