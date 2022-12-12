The Fire Series: Fai Ruk Game Rorn

Not Available

Panat is the oldest son of Preemsuda who works as a secretary for Piraya's father, Peeradate, a government official. Panat and Piraya are lovers who decided to get married quietly in Spain. After their honeymoon, they both returned home to find that Pasin, Panat's younger brother, had fallen in love and was staying with Pasika, Piraya's younger sister. However, Panat carries the burden of a deep dark secret that would eventually make Pasin and Pasika's romance impossible and break down his own relationship with Piraya. After the secret is revealed, things escalate. The girls' mother falls ill and loses her sanity. Piraya ends her relationship with Panat, so he and his brother go study abroad. Pasika runs away from home and Piraya is left alone to take care of her mother and the family's company.