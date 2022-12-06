Not Available

The Firm

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount

Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, "The Firm" is a new drama series that continues the story of attorney Mitchell McDeere who, as a young associate 10 years earlier, had brought down the prestigious Memphis law firm of Bendini, Lambert & Locke, which had been operating as a front for the Chicago mob. After a difficult decade, which included a stay in the Federal Witness Protection Program, McDeere and his family now emerge from isolation to reclaim their lives and their future -- only to find that past dangers are still lurking and new threats are everywhere. Written by NBC Publicity

Cast

Josh LucasMitch McDeere
Callum Keith RennieRay McDeere
Molly ParkerAbby McDeere
Juliette LewisTammy
Natasha CalisClaire McDeere
Tricia HelferAlex Clark

