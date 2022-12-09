Not Available

A drama set in the near future about the first human mission to Mars - The drama about a human mission to Mars comes from creator Beau Willimon (House of Cards, Ides of March), , who is executive producing with Jordan Tappis. The First explores the challenges of taking the first steps toward interplanetary colonization. “It’s a story about the human spirit,” said Willimon. “About our indomitable need to reach for unknown horizons. About people working toward the greatest pioneering achievement in human history. And about the cost of that vision, the danger and sacrifice – emotional, psychological, and physical – that’s required to achieve it. How ordinary, imperfect people band together and overcome a myriad of obstacles to grasp the extraordinary.”