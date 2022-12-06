Not Available

Welcome to The Five Mrs. Buchanans guide at TV Tome. The Five Mrs. Buchanans was the story of four sisters-in-law who had nothing in common except for the dislike of their loathsome, gravel-voiced mother-in-law. "Mother" Emma Buchanan was a divorcee and the matriarch of the Buchanan clan in suburban Mercy, Indiana. Tough and opinionated, she loved her sons, but barely tolerated the women they chose the spend their lives with - often insulting her daughters-in-law right to their faces. Alexandria ("Alex"), who married eldest Buchanan son Roy, was a Jewish New-Yorker, and was a protester when she was young. When she settled down with Roy, she became busy running the local thrift store. Crass, loudmouthed, and class-conscious Vivian married her 32-year-old high school sweetheart, Ed, when she became pregnant with his twin sons. Dim-witted and somewhat trashy Delilah, married Charles, whom she met while he was on a trip to Texas. Delilah now spent her time working at t