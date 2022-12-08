The Fixer (2015)

Not Available

Ellie Molaro is an investigator with the NTSB - the US federal body which determines the causes of major accidents. She becomes suspicious of the "official answers" to an oil rig disaster, spearheads a private investigation with a secret tipster named Carter. He claims that a conspiracy of "Fixers" are behind some of the worst global disasters. Now, their largest operation in decades is an impending, catastrophic event targeting Washington, D.C. and the only way they can succeed is if Ellie and Carter are among the casualties.