The Fixers is a secret underground organization that for the right price will solve any problems for their clients no matter if it is legal or not. The group is led by ex-con Szeto Sam-ping who is an expert of escaping from authorities. Also included is certified lawyer and Sam-ping's lover Lui Lui, expert thief and fighter Wyman Chan Tai-man, talented hacker Mak Ping-on and former government official Bak Suen, who also handles all the accounting for the group.