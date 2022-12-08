The Fixies

Not Available

"And who are Fixiki - big, big secret!" - That is sung in the song about Fixiki. Until recently, people did not know much about these tiny people who live inside the machines and devices. Fixiki care for equipment inside, clean it, grease, remove minor damage. They are - skilled and conscientious master. Fixiki used to hide from the people, but there they are everywhere: on computers, refrigerators, televisions ... Everyone remembers when the device is idle suddenly started to work, if so slightly hit. It's simple: inside woke Fixiki and all will work out. Now, about these mysterious little people industrious can watch cartoons and get to know them ...