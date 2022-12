Not Available

The Flash is- of course!- the fastest man alive. Barry Allen, otherwise known as the Flash, and his sidekick Wally West, otherwise known as Kid Flash, battle evil villains and aliens who try to cause mayhem on Earth. They can outrun a bullet, vibrate through solid walls, and do all sorts of other things with their incredible speed. When there is trouble, Barry and Wally open up their rings which shoot out their costumes.