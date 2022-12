Not Available

The Flinstones is about a modern stone-age family, set in the prehistoric times. There's Fred, the meat-loving, bowling-playing fat man, Wilma, his wife who loves to cook and Pebbles, their cute baby daughter. Their next door neighbors are Barney, Fred's best friend, Betty, Barney's wife who always loves to hang out with Wilma, and their baby son Bamm-Bamm who is incredibly strong. The two families risk prehistoric danger or wild antics as they struggle to live normal lives.