The Flumps was a popular children's programme broadcast on British television in 1976 and produced by David Yates and narrated by Gay Soper. The plot revolved around the various adventures of a family of furry, human-like characters called The Flumps. The family was headed by Father Flump who was very clever and often invented things. Mother Flump spent most of her time tidying and did the cooking and often read to the young Flumps, stories from the big book. Perkin Flump was the eldest of the children and often wore a yellow and blue hat. Posie was the only girl and she always wore a bright blue ribbon on her head. Pootle was the youngest member of the Flump family, he often got things confused and he sometimes wore a white hat. Grandfather Flump was the oldest Flump and spent most of his time either in the garden playing with the younger Flumps or playing his Flumpet (musical instrument). If Grandfather was not doing any of the above then he would sometimes be found sitting in the comfy chair reading his paper or sleeping under it as was often the case. He always woke up for tea though, especially if Mother Flump had been baking. Each episode also contained a story or pictures from Mother Flumps big book. The lack of detailed movement with their eyes was more than made up for with the delicate movements and action of their hands.