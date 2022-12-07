The Flying House

Not Available

When three small children take shelter in a house during a storm, they meet an inventor and his robot. The inventor explains that the house is in fact a time machine. A sudden mishap sends the house and everyone into the ancient Middle East, where they witness various events described in the New Testament. Each time they leave one biblical event in an attempt to return to their own time, they arrive at another. During their journey they make several encounters with a certain man from Nazareth.