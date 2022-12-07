Not Available

THE FOOD LOVERS' GUIDE TO AUSTRALIA brings to the screen the best and most exciting food this country has to offer, travelling from the farms and plantations of the outback to tropical Kakadu, sharing magnificent meals and wonderful stories, plus recipes both traditional and new. Join Maeve and Joanna on their voyages of discovery as they plunge into Australia's hidden food worlds - the colour and spectacle of South East Asia at Lao New Year, the solemn yet joyous rituals of a Greek Easter, a three-day long ceremony at a Sikh temple. Feast on Asian greens among the bougainvilleas of a Darwin backyard, the "best lamb on the planet" on Tasmania's Bruny Island, home-cooked Turkish specialties or authentic Greek taverna fare in the middle of the desert. As at February 2014, most recipes from series 2 onwards can be found at http://www.sbs.com.au/food//article/2013/07/18/food-lovers-guide-australia