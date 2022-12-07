Not Available

The Force: Behind the Line

    The Force: Behind the Line is real-life Australian drama, offering an unprecedented window into everyday police operations in New South Wales, Western Australia, Victoria and Northern Territory. This national program takes viewers on a journey through the work of police in urban and rural areas. Our cameras are there on the frontline as police confront everything from dramatic siege situations, major drug busts, murder investigations and intricate detective cases. Hosted by Simon Reeve.

