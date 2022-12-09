The Forgotten Day

Not Available

Because of a kidnapping case, an amnesia case, a missing woman and a big sum of money, waiter Ng Yiu-chung (Kwok Chun On) and interior designer Meng Yat-yin (Shaun Tam) bump into each other and develop a subtle friendship. After being saved, Yat-yin becomes an amnesia sufferer. He forgets the kidnapping. His wife Yau Fei-yi (Grace Wong), who has paid a ransom, is also missing. Yat-yin wants to rely on Yiu-chung to unravel the kidnapping case and also track down Fei-yi. But Yiu-chung wants to use Yat-yin for finding the vanished ransom. He also has to keep his involvement in the case secret. With psychotherapist Lam Hoi-ching’s (Roxanne Tong) help, Yat-yin regains fragments of his memory. However, the surprising truth is steadily revealed as lost moments are gradually realigned.