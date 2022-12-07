The Forsyte Saga (2002)

Not Available

The Forsyte Saga is an immense drama of sex, power, and money. It chronicles the lives of three generations of a powerful Victorian family. Superior, arrogant and confident on the surface, beneath the imposing veneer lies a festering core of unhappy and brutal relationships, riddled with jealousies and tensions. At the heart of the Saga is Soames Forsyte (Damian Lewis), a rich and successful partner in the family law firm and a staunch upholder of the old moral code. But his fiery, tormented relationship with his beautiful wife Irene (Gina McKee) upsets his complacency and as Irene embarks on a passionate affair, the Forsyte Family is cruelly ripped apart in a bitter feud. A classic of English literature, The Forsyte Saga paints a fascinating picture of early twentieth century London life, charting the progress of a great dynasty from the height of the Victorian era through the turbulent transition into the modern age. The Forsyte Saga is a compelling drama of love, adultery, obsession and deceit, providing an enticing glimpse into a passionate and flamboyant existence.