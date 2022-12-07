The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders

Not Available

Masterpiece Theatre brings its four-hour fling with a scandalous 18th century heroine, in a broadcast of Moll Flanders. A costume drama which follows the fortunes of Moll Flanders in 18th Century England. Her determination to reach a secure place in society results in incest, bigamy, adultery, wealth and poverty. Based on the novel by Daniel Defoe. The production faithfully follows the bawdy and often unpredictable plot of Defoe's picaresque novel, published in 1722. For all its period indecency, the book is now considered an immortal classic and among the few English novels which we can call indisputably great.