From executive producer Jennifer Lopez, "The Fosters" is a compelling drama about a multi-ethnic family mix of foster and biological kids being raised by two moms. Stef Foster, a dedicated police officer, and her partner Lena Foster, a school Vice Principal, have built a close-knit, loving family with Stef's biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon, and their adopted twins, Mariana and Jesus. Their lives are disrupted in unexpected ways when Lena meets Callie, a hardened teen with an abusive past who has spent her life in and out of foster homes. Lena and Stef warily welcome Callie into their home thinking it's just for a few weeks, until a more permanent placement can be found. What happens next will determine if Stef and Lena made the right choice in taking a chance on Callie, and whether they have room in their home - and their hearts - for one more.