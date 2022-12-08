The Foundation (2009)

Not Available

THE FOUNDATION is an irreverent comedy series about an uncharitable man at the helm of a charitable organization. The series revolves around an irresponsible, corrupt man holding the reins of a powerful non-profit organization. Michael Valmont-Selkirk is an impressive hypocrite doing much wrong in the face of great righteousness. "The Foundation" wags its fat cat finger at the well-heeled philanthropists and donators who earnestly relieve their guilt in the high stakes world of philanthropy and non-profit charity fund-raising. In this world of so many worthy causes, Michael Valmont-Selkirk has but one cause dear to his heart - himself.