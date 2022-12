Not Available

The Founder of Diabolism Q (chibi spin-off of The Founder of Diabolism) takes the three periods of Wei Wuxian (adolescence, adulthood, and rebirth after death) as the theme, and selects the cute, warm, and healing parts as the main contents. This branch story hopes to heal those audiences who love the animation series of The Founder of Diabolism Q, but are “injured” by the melancholy plot of the drama.