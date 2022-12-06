The Four Just Men

Not Available

An action series about 4 men who are devoted to fighting injustice everywhere. It was actually 4 shows in one. The four main stars along with their co-stars would each appear every fourth week or so (except for the pilot where they all appear together). The men are all connected, however, in that they served in the military together during World War II. Years after the war they had all established their lives in different parts of the world. When their former commander dies, he leaves them a recording asking them to fight injustice and leaves them a fortune to pay for the fight.