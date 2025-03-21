Not Available

Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, THE FOUR SEASONS is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. Based on the 1981 feature film of the same name.