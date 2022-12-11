Not Available

Anne is in her 50s and the kind of woman who doesn't care for chit-chat, formalities or feigning friendliness. During her years as a spy for East Germany, she always got right to the point; her resoluteness and quick decision-making were major assets in her life and career. Now, Anne and her business partner Youssef prefer to investigate on their own, as private detectives who are using every trick in the book. They make for an odd couple as they go on to solve case after case - bending the rules and making powerful enemies in the process - and sometimes, it gets very personal. —Beta Film GmbH