The Frank Sinatra Show was Sinatra's second attempt at a weekly TV show. The first was on CBS and ran for two years, 1950 to 1952. For this version ABC reportedly paid Sinatra $3,000,000. The show was to be a mixture of musical and dramatic programming, sometimes with Sinatra, other times he was to host episodes that he didn't appear in. The musical shows were recorded at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. A survey of TV listings for the program shows that episodes were often changed at the last minute with dramatic shows being bumped for musical episodes. After it became clear the show was a ratings fiasco the show became more of a standard variety show. Sinatra often appeared opposite some of the best musical talent of the era but it didn't help much. Perhaps Sinatra was simply being spread too thin-he was still appearing in movies and making his classic albums for Capitol, in addition to appearing on other TV shows. After a break, for the 1959-1960 season Sinatra he