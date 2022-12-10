The Frauds

Not Available

Pavel and Natalya did not know each other, although they had been successfully working in the same field for a long time. They worked only with the richest clients and served them in the first place. Both were top class frauds. And while their paths did not cross, they lived quite happily. But everything changed when their next clients turned out to be husband and wife, and the unlucky thief Marina took away the million at stake right from under the noses of the professionals, without realizing what she had gotten herself into.