The Fred Waring Show is a television musical variety show that ran from April 17, 1949 to May 30, 1954 on CBS. The show was hosted by Fred Waring and featured his choral group The Pennsylvanians. The series aired every Sunday night at 9pm after The Ed Sullivan Show, excluding the summer months. It was initially 60 minutes in length, but its time slot was cut to 30 minutes beginning in January 1952. During the 1954 season, the show alternated on Sunday nights with General Electric Theater. The show included performances by his orchestra and large chorus, as well as dancing and sketches. In 1957, The Fred Waring Show made a brief return to television as a summer replacement daytime series.