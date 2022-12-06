Not Available

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Drama

The Stuffed Dog Company

A wealthy family living in Bel-Air, California, receives a dubious gift from their poorer relations in Philadelphia when Will Smith arrives as The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Will shatters the sophisticated serenity of Bel-Air with his streetwise common sense, much to the dismay of his upper-crust uncle, Philip Banks (James Avery), Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert-Whitten and Daphne Maxwell Reid) and three conceited cousins, Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), Hilary (Karyn Parsons) and Ashley (Tatyana Ali) - and butler Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell). As the Banks family opens their home - and their checkbook - to their needy relative, Will adapts easily to their indulgent lifestyle. Yet, he reminds everyone that the simplest pleasures of family life can't be bought at any price.

Cast

Will SmithWilliam 'Will' Smith
James AveryPhilip Banks
Alfonso RibeiroCarlton Banks
Karyn ParsonsHilary Banks
Tatyana AliAshley Banks
Joseph MarcellGeoffrey Butler

