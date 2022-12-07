The Fucking Fulfords

Not Available

Meet the Fulfords, Devon's answer to The Osbournes - but in tweed. One of Britain's oldest families, the Fulfords preside over a huge estate set in over 3,000 acres of countryside, passed on to the eldest son of each generation for over 800 years. But the Fulford dynasty is under threat due to financial troubles. Head of the house Francis spends much of his time devising money-making schemes to help him raise the annual £30,000 needed to keep the house running, not to mention the cool million required to stop it becoming derelict.