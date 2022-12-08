The Further Adventures of Doctor Dolittle

Not Available

The series is loosely based on the books by Hugh Lofting, as well as the 1967 film of the same name which center around Doctor Dolittle (voiced by Bob Holt), an animal doctor who has the ability to talk to animals. Doctor Dolittle travels around the world by ship to help out any sick animal in need. He is aided in his missions by his first mate, young sailor Tommy Stubbins (voiced by Hal Smith), who can also talk to animals. Tommy who was apparently taught how to talk to animals by Dolittle share the ship with its animal crew, which includes -Chee-Chee - The cabin monkey. -Dab-Dab - A duck who is also the ship's cook. Polynesa Parrot - -The Pushmi-Pullyu (voiced by Don Messick) - A llama which has two heads (one of each) at opposite ends of its body. It serves as the ship's lookout. -Too-Too - The wise owl. -Jip (voiced by Don Messick) - The Hound Dog.