The Future is Wild

  • Documentary
  • Animation

With the help of scientific experts and advanced computer programs, this Discovery Channel series is able to take a look at what the future would be like millions of years ago, after millennia of evolution phase humans completely out of existence. A bleak idea at first, these educated hypotheticals soon prove to be truly outrageous and often amazing - after all, what human could compete with eight-ton squids roaming around on dry land, or spiders big enough to eat mammals for breakfast?

