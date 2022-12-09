The Gabby Hayes Show (1956)

Not Available

This was the second of two shows with the same name that Gabby Hayes did for television. Gabby whittles on the porch while spinning yarns as he introduces edited version of Producer's Releasing Corporation films. When Gabby wasn't telling tall tales about his various relatives and their legendary Pecos Bill like accomplishments he would narrate the films that would star, Buster Crabbe, Eddie Dean, Lash LaRue etc. He'd fill in the gaps and you'd see a western that would normally run an hour down to about 20 minutes. Documentation is poor, so number of seasons and episodes is unknown.