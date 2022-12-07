The Gadget Show

Not Available

Each week, the show previews and reviews the latest gadgets, and broadcasts the latest technology news. The show is aimed at giving the mass consumer an insight into the gadget world and in addition, it aims to give enough information for the more "geeky" audience, but still making it accessible to the more casual viewer. The show has featured HD DVDs, video cameras, MP3 players and other technologies. A segment showing viewers how to get the most out of their technology is also included along with a competition to win anything from £5,000 to £12,000 worth of new gadgets. Each series usually contains a special episode focusing on a particular technology conference or expo. Past conferences include CeBIT and The Next Fest.