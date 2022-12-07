Not Available

Carrying on his deceased father and brother's will Manabu Yuuki joins the Space Defense Force to protect the safety of the Galaxy Railways. Manabu faces many challenges as he rises from the ranks of the SDF dealing with accidents natural disasters rescue operations and space pirates along all lines of the railway.The fleet of the Galaxy Railways transports countless galactic citizens from one exotic planet to the next protected by the SDF the elite force protecting the Railways Fleet against terrorists meteor storms and malicious alien life.These are the stories of those that travel the Galaxy Railways system and the people that are sworn to protect it. No one knows these stories better than Layla Destiny Shura the leader of the system with the uncanny ability to see the fates of all those who travel on the Galaxy Railways.