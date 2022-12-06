Not Available

The Game is the spin-off of the long-running sitcom Girlfriends. By creators Mara Brock Akil and Kelsey Grammer come a comedy about three special woman in a relationship with three hard-working football players. Melanie (Tia Mowry) is trying to work her relationship with Derwin (Pooch Hall), her boyfriend, while Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson) balances the relationship she has with her son and with her husband, Malik (Horsea Canchez). Tiffany (Brittany Daniels) and Jason (Coby Bell) are also working hard to make their relationship last. The Game focuses on each of the relationships present in these women's lives -- those with both friends and lovers -- as they learn the rules of the game.