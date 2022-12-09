The Game Chef

Not Available

Not for the faint of heart! In this brand new cooking series, successful restaurateur Angelo Georgalli hunts down and prepares his next meal. Set amongst the epic natural beauty of New Zealand’s Wanaka and Queenstown regions. Whilst this is a not a hunting show per say theGame Chef provides an insight into the ancient hunting technique of archery by following Angelo on the journey to shoot game using a bow and arrow. He then works his magic as a chef, and demonstrates how to cook his catch using recipes that are simple and creative.