The Games (Australia)

Not Available

The Games was an Australian satire based on the premise of a documentary film crew being given carte blanche access to film the fictional Sydney Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (SOCOG) as they go about their days planning and producing the Games themselves, dealing with one crisis after another: a 100 Metre track that isn't actually 100 metres long, a lacrosse facility the head of the IOC is set to tour in a week which has not yet been built, and so on. The series ran for two seasons, ending just one week before the Games themselves opened.