The Garden Railway

Experience the agony and ecstasy of model making with Mark Found as he designs and builds an ambitious layout in his own back garden. To obtain the knowledge and expertise needed, he visits some of the country¹s top modellers and gains inspiration from their amazing layouts. Series overview: Alledgedly left a bunch of model railway kit by his uncle, Mark Found embarks on construction of "The Safron Line", his own personal Garden Railway. A must for model makers and railway enthusiasts alike.