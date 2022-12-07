Not Available

The Garfield Show picks up, mainly, on Garfield's usual antics and frolics, usually in function of his laziness and gluttony. It focuses on his quirky misadventures, while always highlighting the fat cat's love for lasagna. Garfield lives with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and his owner's dog, Odie, in a detached 3-story house. The premise of the show, which is comedic slapstick, lies mainly in the events of each single episode. Usually Garfield has to solve problems that he himself causes, but always tries to skive off, and actually solves them in the end. CAUTION: Stations routinely mislabel the episode names and different sites use different episode numbers. Most episode information is taken from Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_The_Garfield_Show_episodes