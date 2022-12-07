The Gateau Affairs

Not Available

Ko Gan (Joe Ma) was a very talented cake master. Because of his dedication to making cake, he neglected his family which caused his wife and son to leave him. While he rushed to the airport to see his wife and son, Ko Gan got into a car accident and was caught by the police when he lied about the cake for his son being a bomb so he could get to the airport on time. Two years later, Ko Gan is released from jail and is once again in the cake business, being a Chief Chef at Gateaux, a cake shop owned by Sa Ba Yung (Lo Hoi Pang). Ko Gan acts coldly and is strict on the shop's employees, plus having to face all sorts of hardship in new cake creations and competitions from cake masters from all over the world; not to mention meeting hotheaded girl, Tong Sheung (Myolie Wu), who has a passion for baking. From her he learns new things as well as with her around Ko Gun turns into a gentler man. But something huge stands in their way that causes their relationship to waver... and it has something to do with Kuk Kei (Lee Fung).