The Geena Davis Show

When Teddie Cochran (Geena Davis) moved to her fiancee's house, she didn't expect to suddenly become a mother. Little by little, Teddie has to adjust from a single, fast paced woman into a mother and wife. She tries to win the kids heart so she can have a happy family and live peacefully with the man she loves. At work, things aren't any easier with her crazy co-workers, Alan and Judy. But Teddie isn't all alone on this. She knows she can always count on her best friend, the drunk Hillary, and the warm-hearted nanny, Gladys.