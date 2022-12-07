The Gem of Life

Not Available

The story centers around three sisters: Sylvia (oldest), Constance, and Jessica (youngest). The series begins with Constance flying home on a plane. Her mother had previously objected to her marriage so she ran off with her husband. However, her husband is tired of her and wants a divorce. Constance loves him and in order to keep him she hopes that she Jessica will lend her money so that her husband can open a business. Jessica is married to a rich man whose company is facing financial problems. On the other hand, Sylvia and her husband are facing a divorce but Sylvia tries to keep it a secret from her family.