The Gentle Crackdown II

Having lost her father at an early age, farm security guard Chan Sai-Mui grew to be an outspoken and determined woman who would do her utmost to protect her home village. It is her sincerity that has won her respect from all villagers of the Leung Choi County. One day, she mistakes the newly appointed agricultural magistrate Tse Wong-Sheung for a thief and the two of them have been bitter enemies ever since. After Sai-Mui saves Wong-Sheung from being framed for a crime, and they begin to spend more time together, Sai-Mui slowly falls in love with Wong-Sheung.