The Gentle Touch

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In 1980s Britain, with disaffected punks and skinheads taking to the streets, and the repercussions of racism triggering explosive riots, it is not the best time to be a member of Her Majesty's Constabulary - particularly if you are a woman. Set on location in colourful Soho and Covent Garden, The Gentle Touch tells the story of tough cop Maggie Forbes. But this is no conventional cops and robbers series - this is real life drama. At times shocking, at times moving, and always utterly gripping

Cast

