Not Available

In 1980s Britain, with disaffected punks and skinheads taking to the streets, and the repercussions of racism triggering explosive riots, it is not the best time to be a member of Her Majesty's Constabulary - particularly if you are a woman. Set on location in colourful Soho and Covent Garden, The Gentle Touch tells the story of tough cop Maggie Forbes. But this is no conventional cops and robbers series - this is real life drama. At times shocking, at times moving, and always utterly gripping