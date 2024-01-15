Not Available

The Gentlemen

  • Comedy
  • Action & Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Moonage Pictures

Eddie Horniman inherits his father's sizable estate… only to discover it's part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Cast

Theo JamesEddie Horniman
Kaya ScodelarioSusie Glass
Giancarlo Esposito
Vinnie JonesGeoff Seacombe
Daniel IngsFreddy Halstead
Joely RichardsonLady Sabrina

