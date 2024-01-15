The Gentlemen

Eddie Horniman inherits his father's sizable estate… only to discover it's part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.
|Theo James
|Eddie Horniman
|Kaya Scodelario
|Susie Glass
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Vinnie Jones
|Geoff Seacombe
|Daniel Ings
|Freddy Halstead
|Joely Richardson
|Lady Sabrina
View Full Cast >