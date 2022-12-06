The George Burns Show

Not Available

Following his wife Gracie Allen's retirement in 1958, George Burns decided to continue the old series without Gracie using the characters and settings from the George Burns and Gracie Allen Show. Unfortunately, without Gracie, the series only lasted one season. You would keep expecting to see Gracie appear at any moment. Blanche Morton was George's secretary and Harry Morton his accountant. Miss Jenkins was also a secretary at George's office. Blanche was there to keep George from fawning over attractive women for Gracie (who was referred to). The series was altered in January 1959 to become more of a variety/sketch show format similiar to The Jack Benny Program. The sponsor was Colgate/Palmolive.