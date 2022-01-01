Not Available

The George Carlin Show was a stage Sam Simon established to allow George Carlin to express his pointed views of society on "regular" television. It was set in a Manhattan bar, much like the ones Carlin's alcoholic father used to frequent in the 1930s. FOX Broadcast History January 1994-August 1994----Sunday----9:30 October 1994-January 1995----Sunday----9:30 July 1995-September 1995----Sunday----9:30 Fox had bumped the show January 1, 1995 with what was presumed to be "the final show," but some unused episodes did get their one-and-only exposure the following summer.