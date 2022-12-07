The Germans in America

Not Available

In a four-part television series, Germans in America recounts the story of German immigrants to the United States, using gripping stories about naive settlers and successful farmers, about devout free-thinkers and political refugees, about the heyday of the German-language press in America, and about the founders of industrial dynasties in the new homeland. 60 Million Americans have their origins in German-speaking countries. As America’s largest ethnic group, the Germans made a significant mark on America’s cultural, business, and public life for centuries until their identity fell victim to feelings of shame and repression during and after two World Wars. But their achievements are still the basis for much of American culture. Location shooting, archival footage, the descendants of immigrants, and carefully done historical recreation bring German-American history to life.